Strong winds buffet the state, toppling trees and knocking out power to hundreds

A wind warning is posted for the state, with gusts causing big problems and dangerous conditions.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:32 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Blustery conditions are being reported across state Monday as Hurricane Dora passes south of the island chain, and forecasters say the strongest winds could be yet to come.

A high wind warning is effect for much of the state.

Dora remains a powerful Cat 4 hurricane, packing winds of 130 mph, as it tracks south of state

On Monday night, winds as strong as 30 mph were reported in some spots.

At Honolulu Catholic Cemetery, the winds toppled a large tree.

The gusts also fanned flames of a brush fire just north of Dole Plantation, said officials. However, no homes are threatened, and HFD has suspended operations for the night.

Meanwhile, Gusty winds on Maui fueled a brush fire that burned seven acres Monday afternoon in Makawao.

And on the east side of Molokai, winds toppled a utility pole, triggering an outage for over 400 customers.

