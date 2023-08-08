‘They helped us’: Hawaii woman on a mission to bring hope to struggling families

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ewa Beach resident Rachael Mokulehua says she felt hopeless and helpless, but with the help of Aloha United Way she and her family seized control of their financial situation.

Mokulehua smiles when we ask her to tell us about her family.

She points to her son on her left. “This is Jozian,” she says. “He’s very smart. He’s very silly and funny. He’s very loving.”

Racheal and her husband Preston always say they have six children, despite losing a son in gestation years ago.

The closeness of this family has gotten the Mokulehua’s through some tough times.

Back in 2018 Rachael went back to school to get her degree. She was pregnant, and their growing family needed to survive on just her husband Preston’s income.

As a social worker, Rachael knew about Aloha United Way, and with the nonprofit’s help the Mokulehua’s found Hawaiian Community Assets — a non-profit geared towards helping Native Hawaiians.

“They helped us with debt consolidation, match saving, financial literacy classes, home ownership classes, credit building. They helped us build our credit. At one point it was like 400 something. Now we’re at almost 800, both of us,” Mokulehua explains.

Rachael and Preston say they cut down $50,000 worth of debt, established a savings and eventually bought their own home in Ewa Beach.

The family has flourished and their oldest son is going to graduate next year.

Rachael herself is done with school, and all that stability has allowed them to think even bigger.

“My husband definitely wants more kids,” Mokulehua says. “We’re hoping in the near future to get a bigger house. Something in the more nearer future I guess is getting my licensure as a licensed clinical social worker. So I’m just finishing up the last leg of my hours.”

But Rachael admits that thanks to Aloha United Way, they didn’t do it alone.

And she says you don’t have to either.

“We were those people at first... ah shame, right,” admits Mokulehua. “Going through the process and having now that in hindsight, mai hilahila right. No shame.”

“There’s no shame because everybody needs help.”

It’s the same message she spreads as a social worker as she helps other families.

After all, she’s seen it work first hand.

