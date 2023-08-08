Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

These are your (slim) chances of scoring Taylor Swift tickets

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:54 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Taylor Swift fans trying to score tickets to the second leg of her U.S. Eras Tour have a slim chance of actually getting to go.

According to a press release from CasinoAus.net, pulling data from Ticketmaster, an estimated 14 million people will be vying for roughly 625,000 tickets.

That’s a 4.4% chance of landing a ticket, or roughly 1 in 25.

Unfortunately, that means more than 95% of fans will be left disappointed.

The second U.S. leg is a short one, as Swift is only stopping in three cities in fall 2024: New Orleans, Miami, and Indianapolis.

The superstar is playing three consecutive nights in each city at their respective NFL stadiums.

Fans signed up last week for a chance to be selected for a presale code. Swifties will know by Tuesday evening if they were selected.

Those who receive presale codes will have an opportunity to buy tickets later in the week. Those who did not receive a code will likely not be able to get tickets, unless from a resale.

Dates for the second leg of the U.S. Eras Tour are:

  • Miami, Hard Rock Stadium – October 18-20, 2024 (65,326 capacity)
  • New Orleans, Caesars Superdome – October 25-27, 2024 (73,208 capacity)
  • Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium – November 1-3, 2024 (70,000 capacity)

With 14 million fans wanting to score tickets, based on an average stadium capacity of 70,000, Swift could sell out 200 shows. She’s playing nine.

The first leg of the U.S. tour ends tomorrow with the last of six sold-out consecutive shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Swift then heads to play international shows for the remainder of 2023 and into 2024.

Ticketmaster crashed in 2022 when tickets for the first leg of the Eras Tour went on sale. At the time, Live Nation chairman Greg Maffei said, “We could have filled 900 stadiums.” An estimated 14 million people were vying for tickets, and more than 2 million tickets were sold in a day.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Hawaii under high wind, red flag warnings as Dora churns by state
Critical crash on H1 Eastbound shuts down Aiea offramp
Man dies after being struck on H-1 Freeway shoulder lane while working on his vehicle
Hurricane Dora at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Dora remains a powerful Cat 4 hurricane, packing winds of 130 mph south of state
Parts of Maui and Hawaii Island are under evacuation orders as powerful, damaging winds from...
Strong, Dora-fueled winds batter the state, triggering brush fire evacuations and closing schools
Hawaii residents who rely on government assistance to feed their families are going to see a...
Despite rising prices, Hawaii residents poised to see cut in food stamp benefits this fall

Latest News

Looking east from Route 97, a man stands in the field of downed power lines and poles on Route...
US east cleans up after deadly storms as New England braces for flooding
President Joe Biden speaks before signing a proclamation designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I'Tah...
Biden creates new national monument near Grand Canyon, citing tribal heritage, climate concerns
President Biden announced a fifth national monument of his presidency as he touts his...
Biden: Nearly 1 million acres to be preserved for generations
Brain fog is a common symptom of long COVID.
Cutting-edge tech is helping these UH students be on the ‘forefront of science’ in brain research