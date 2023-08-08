Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Strong winds knock out power to thousands statewide

Strong winds with gusts to 60 mph are are buffeting the state as Hurricane Dora passes south of the island chain, fueling brush fires and downing trees.
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:55 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Powerful winds fueled by Hurricane Dora are keeping Hawaiian Electric crews busy statewide as they grapple with dozens of power outages across multiple islands.

At last check, the outages were impacting thousands of customers.

First Alert Weather Day: Hawaii under high wind, red flag warnings as Dora tracks west

And Maui has been hardest hit, with at least 15 separate outages impacted 12,000 customers. Hawaiian Electric said crews were responding to multiple downed poles and power lines.

On Oahu, more than 1,000 customers were without power in Downtown Honolulu and Ala Moana. Outages were also impacting other communities, including Waianae and the North Shore.

On Hawaii Island, several outages were resolved, but a few smaller outages lingered.

Hawaii Island officials said the outages could impact communications.

To stay up-to-date with severe weather updates, download the HNN Weather Now App.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Hawaii under high wind, red flag warnings as Dora tracks west
Critical crash on H1 Eastbound shuts down Aiea offramp
Man dies after being struck on H-1 Freeway shoulder lane while working on his vehicle
Hurricane Dora at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Dora remains a powerful Cat 4 hurricane, packing winds of 130 mph south of state
Firefighters are battling several brush fires on Hawaii Island
Powerful Dora-fueled winds batter Hawaii, whipping up brush fires and leaving thousands without power
Hawaii residents who rely on government assistance to feed their families are going to see a...
Despite rising prices, Hawaii residents poised to see cut in food stamp benefits this fall

Latest News

Scores of people have been forced to flee their homes.
Wind-whipped brush fires trigger evacuations on Maui
Strong winds with gusts to 60 mph are are buffeting the state as Hurricane Dora passes south of...
First Alert Weather Day: Hawaii under high wind, red flag warnings as Dora tracks west
Evacuation orders have been issued for multiple communities.
Brush fire evacuations expand on Hawaii Island
Firefighters are battling several brush fires on Hawaii Island
LIVE: Dora-fueled winds batter Hawaii, whipping up brush fires and leaving thousands without power