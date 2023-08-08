Strong winds knock out power to thousands statewide
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Powerful winds fueled by Hurricane Dora are keeping Hawaiian Electric crews busy statewide as they grapple with dozens of power outages across multiple islands.
At last check, the outages were impacting thousands of customers.
And Maui has been hardest hit, with at least 15 separate outages impacted 12,000 customers. Hawaiian Electric said crews were responding to multiple downed poles and power lines.
On Oahu, more than 1,000 customers were without power in Downtown Honolulu and Ala Moana. Outages were also impacting other communities, including Waianae and the North Shore.
On Hawaii Island, several outages were resolved, but a few smaller outages lingered.
Hawaii Island officials said the outages could impact communications.
