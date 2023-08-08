Strong winds knock out power to thousands statewide

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Powerful winds fueled by Hurricane Dora are keeping Hawaiian Electric crews busy statewide as they grapple with dozens of power outages across multiple islands.

At last check, the outages were impacting thousands of customers.

First Alert Weather Day: Hawaii under high wind, red flag warnings as Dora tracks west

And Maui has been hardest hit, with at least 15 separate outages impacted 12,000 customers. Hawaiian Electric said crews were responding to multiple downed poles and power lines.

945a #MauiOutage: In West Maui, crews are currently inspecting the three main transmission lines that provide power to the area to assess any damages and also responding to repair multiple downed poles and spans of lines in various areas. Mahalo for your patience. — Hawaiian Electric - Maui County (@MauiElectric) August 8, 2023

On Oahu, more than 1,000 customers were without power in Downtown Honolulu and Ala Moana. Outages were also impacting other communities, including Waianae and the North Shore.

1130a: ~255 customers without power in the Ala Moana/Kapiolani area. 1st responder en route. Mahalo for your patience. #OahuOutage — Hawaiian Electric (@HwnElectric) August 8, 2023

On Hawaii Island, several outages were resolved, but a few smaller outages lingered.

Hawaii Island officials said the outages could impact communications.

To stay up-to-date with severe weather updates, download the HNN Weather Now App.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.