Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner Bryan Randall dies at 57, reports say

Actress Sandra Bullock leaves a taping of "The Late Show with David Letterman" in New York,...
Actress Sandra Bullock leaves a taping of "The Late Show with David Letterman" in New York, Monday, June 8, 2009.(AP Photo/Charles Sykes | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:52 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner Bryan Randall has reportedly died.

According to People, Randall died at the age of 57 after a silent battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, over the weekend.

“It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” his family shared in a reported statement. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

Bullock, 59, first met Randall, a model-turned-photographer, when he photographed her son Louis’s birthday in January 2015, according to People.

CNN reports that Gesine Bullock-Prado, the sister of Sandra Bullock, paid tribute Monday to Randall.

Bullock-Prado is a celebrity chef and posted a photo of Randall on her verified Instagram account.

“I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon,” she wrote.

ALS is a progressive, neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

Bullock is mother to a 13-year-old son, Louis, and a 10-year-old daughter, Laila. Randall was the father of an adult daughter named Skylar.

In lieu of flowers, Randall’s family is asking for donations to be made to the ALS Association and the Massachusetts General Hospital.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Hawaii under high wind, red flag warnings as Dora tracks west
Critical crash on H1 Eastbound shuts down Aiea offramp
Man dies after being struck on H-1 Freeway shoulder lane while working on his vehicle
Firefighters are battling several brush fires on Hawaii Island
LIVE: Dora-fueled winds batter Hawaii, whipping up brush fires and leaving thousands without power
Hurricane Dora at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Dora remains a powerful Cat 4 hurricane, packing winds of 130 mph south of state
Hawaii residents who rely on government assistance to feed their families are going to see a...
Despite rising prices, Hawaii residents poised to see cut in food stamp benefits this fall

Latest News

Scores of people have been forced to flee their homes.
Wind-whipped brush fires trigger evacuations on Maui
Strong winds with gusts to 60 mph are are buffeting the state as Hurricane Dora passes south of...
First Alert Weather Day: Hawaii under high wind, red flag warnings as Dora tracks west
Evacuation orders have been issued for multiple communities.
Brush fire evacuations expand on Hawaii Island
Firefighters are battling several brush fires on Hawaii Island
Dora-fueled winds batter Hawaii, whipping up brush fires and leaving thousands without power
Brain fog is a common symptom of long COVID.
Cutting-edge tech puts these UH students on the ‘forefront of science’ in brain research