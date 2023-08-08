Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Pilot shaken after hitting deer while landing personal plane

Pilot Glen Kinsey said he hit a deer on the runway at Shreveport's Downtown Airport while returning from a short flight over the weekend.
By Domonique Benn and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:06 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) – A pilot taking his wife out for a short lunch and shopping trip hit a deer as they were heading home and caught it all on camera.

Pilot Glen Kinsley uses his GoPro to capture video of his flights as a learning tool as he flies his four-seater Cherokee Piper.

″Most of it is for teaching and I can see where I went wrong,” Kinsey said.

He felt like the weather was perfect for flying over the weekend, so he took his wife out on a short trip. They were having a beautiful flight until something went wrong on the flight back to Shreveport, Louisiana.

“So, we came in, the tower was open and they cleared us to land. All of a sudden, we see two deer and the third one comes out, we did not see, and hits the very front and takes landing gear,” Kinsey said.

As the plane touched down, the couple noticed the deer.

“That’s when we hit it,” Kinsley said.

The collision crippled the landing gear and caused the airplane to slide violently.

Thankfully, Kinsey was able to safely bring the plane to a stop. Kinsey and his wife both walked away from the incident without injury.

The aviation community has been positive, Kinsey said, and has given him tips on his next night flight, like making a low pass before making a full landing.

Pilot Glen Kinsey said he hit a deer on the runway at Shreveport's Downtown Airport while...
Pilot Glen Kinsey said he hit a deer on the runway at Shreveport's Downtown Airport while returning from a short flight over the weekend.(Glen Kinsey)

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds with gusts to 60 mph are forecast to buffet the state through Wednesday morning as...
Hawaii under high wind, red flag warnings as Hurricane Dora churns south of island chain
Critical crash on H1 Eastbound shuts down Aiea offramp
Man dies after being struck on H-1 Freeway shoulder lane while working on his vehicle
Hurricane Dora 5 a.m. Tuesday
Dora remains a powerful Cat 4 hurricane, packing winds of 130 mph south of state
There’s growing pushback among Hawaii’s elected leaders to an Alaska mayor’s plan to ship...
Alaska mayor’s plan to give homeless people tickets to warmer cities faces new pushback
Hawaii residents who rely on government assistance to feed their families are going to see a...
Despite rising prices, Hawaii residents poised to see cut in food stamp benefits this fall

Latest News

An evacuation order has been issued for Kula residents as strong winds from Hurricane Dora fuel...
Brush fire evacuation order issued for Kula residents as strong winds from Dora buffet state
Biden discusses the Inflation Reduction Act and its investments in climate action, conservation...
LIVE: Biden conservation, Inflation Reduction Act remarks
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift and SZA lead 2023 MTV Video Music Award nominations
DJ Casper, the creator of the international dance hit "Cha Cha Slide," has died at the age of 58.
‘Cha Cha Slide’ creator DJ Casper dies at age 58, reports say