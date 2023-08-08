Pacific Heights pig hunt tames feral population... for now

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After an exploding feral pig problem, a quiet neighborhood overlooking downtown seems to have some peace for now.

Residents that we talked to had mixed feelings about the recent pig hunt. Some say they were against it, others say they knew the pigs were destructive, but thought they were cute, while other residents say they’re glad they’re gone.

The feral pigs of Pacific Heights have voracious appetites. They’d forage in yards and have roamed the windy streets. So a group of Pacific Heights residents organized a two week pig hunt last month with the help of the Pig Hunters Association of Oahu.

“I was very pleased with their action. They were very very good, very effective. After those two weeks, we didn’t see any more pigs around,” said Stanford Masui, Pacific Heights resident who organized the hurt.

Up to nine hunters set up a handful of metal traps on private property with permission.

“Some of the traps caught two, three, one. The keikis we relocate them to a private ranch.,” said Roy Kainoa, president, Pig Hunters Association of Oahu.

The hunters say 24 feral pigs were trapped. The adult pigs slaughtered and made into smoked meat and pork lau lau for the hunters.

“There had been no problem and no complaints arising from the pig hunters activities themselves. They only use traps in residential areas,” said Masui.

The Pig Hunters Association says other areas like Nuuanu, Palolo and East Honolulu also have exploding feral pig populations.

“I have an eradication task force and we go over to keep the control and show the community that we are doing something,” said Kainoa.

They’ll meet with Kahala and Waialae Iki residents later this month to talk about how to get their feral pig populations under control.

