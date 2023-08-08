LIST: Strong gusts, wind-whipped wildfires trigger closures on Maui, Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There is a growing list of impacts from Hurricane Dora — which while far south of the state is triggering dangerously high winds across the island chain.

Here’s a look at some of the closures and impacts reported:

Schools

The Hawaii State Department of Education has closed four public schools in West Maui on Tuesday due to unsafe conditions caused by heavy winds.

The campuses closed are: Princess Nahi’ena’ena Elementary, King Kamehameha III Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and Lahainaluna High School.

School officials also say that Kamehameha Schools Maui and Aapueo Preschool are closed Tuesday due to the brush fire located mauka of the Pukalani campus. They say there’s no immediate danger to the campus but the gusty winds could diminish air quality.

Evacuations

Brush fires on Maui and Hawaii Island have triggered evacuations in several communities.

Maui

A brush fire was reported in the Olinda Road area of Kula shortly after midnight. Firefighter crews from Kula, Makawao, Kahului, and Wailea are on scene battling the raging fire.

Residents in the Aulii Drive area were ordered to evacuated at 3:45 a.m. and residents of Hanamu Road were also evacuated at 4:50 a.m.

A shelter has been opened at the Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani.

Around 6:35 a.m., a brush fire was reported in the area of Lahainaluna Road. Evacuations were ordered at 6:40 a.m. in the area surrounding Lahaina Intermediate School.

The American Red Cross has opened Lahaina Civic Center as an evacuation center. Pet owners utilizing the shelter will need to have pets properly restrained.

Kaonoulu Ranch has opened Oskie Rice Arena in Makawao for residents needing to evacuate farm and ranch animals.

Hawaii Island

Hawaii County officials are monitoring two brush fires in North Kohala by Akoni Pule Highway (Highway 270) near Kohala Ranch and in the South Kohala District in Waimea.

A mandatory evacuation order was called for in the Kohala Ranch area. Due to the proximity of the fires to various structures, Hisaoka Gym in Kapaau and the Waimea Community Center in Waimea have opened as evacuation shelters.

Roads

Maui

Haleakala Highway 377 between Kula Highway and L. Kimo Drive

Kealaloa Road from Hanamu Road to Haleakala Highway 377

Lahainaluna Road from Lahaina Bypass to Kuialua Street

Other closures and impacts:

Maui

The county swimming pool located in Pukalani has been closed due to smoke conditions.

Over 7,400 customers in West Maui are without power as crews respond to outages. Affected areas include: Lahaina to Napili in West Maui, parts of Olinda-Piiholo in Upcountry Maui and customers along Kamehemeha V Highway to the East End on Molokai.

Hawaii Island

Officials say power outages in the area may affect communication streams to the public. To receive timely and essential alerts, the County urges residents to sign up for messages from Civil Defense. To register for this service, click here

Kohala Mountain Road has been reopened after being shut down due to downed trees.

Over 1,000 customers are without power as crews respond to multiple outages across the island. Areas affected include: Haleaha, Kamuela, Lalamilo, Kawaihae, Waika.

