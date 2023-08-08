Flames destroy a Molokai home, displacing 3 people

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three people on Molokai are without a house following a fire later Monday afternoon.

County officials say the fire started just before 11:40 a.m. at the home along Kaunakakai’s Kolapa Place.

Multiple units responded and found the single-story home engulfed in flames. The fire was so intense, it caused damage to two neighboring structures, officials said.

No one was home at the time the fire started. Flames were brought under control in about 20 minutes.

The home was considered a total loss. A cause is unknown at this time. The fire investigator is working to determine what sparked the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Displaced residents are being aided by the American Red Cross.

