Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Flames destroy a Molokai home, displacing 3 people

The home along Kolapa Place was deemed a total loss.
The home along Kolapa Place was deemed a total loss.(Molokai / Maui Fire Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:18 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three people on Molokai are without a house following a fire later Monday afternoon.

County officials say the fire started just before 11:40 a.m. at the home along Kaunakakai’s Kolapa Place.

Multiple units responded and found the single-story home engulfed in flames. The fire was so intense, it caused damage to two neighboring structures, officials said.

No one was home at the time the fire started. Flames were brought under control in about 20 minutes.

The home was considered a total loss. A cause is unknown at this time. The fire investigator is working to determine what sparked the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Displaced residents are being aided by the American Red Cross.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richianna DeGuzman’s road to recovery continues a month into rehab facility
Teen shot in the head continues road to recovery as community gathers to lend support
Hurricane Dora at 5 p.m. Monday.
Dora maintains strength as Category 4 hurricane as it continues on track south of islands
Sources say a 50 year-old man has died after he was run over by a vehicle in Wahiawa.
56-year-old pedestrian dies after being run over by car in Wahiawa
The National Weather Service has issued severe weather alerts Monday morning as Hurricane Dora...
State under high wind, red flag warnings as Hurricane Dora tracks south of island chain
HPD searching for pack of thieves after string of break-ins, robberies in Kakaako
HPD searching for pack of at least 8 thieves who ‘ransacked’ Kakaako businesses

Latest News

You can now live the complete Barbie fantasy thanks to a limousine service on Hawaii Island...
Attention, super fans! Roll up to the new ‘Barbie’ movie (or someplace else) in a bright pink limo
Malia Hill is entering her senior year at Waiakea High School, where she’s a scholar athlete...
Straight As and a perfect score on the ACT? All in a day’s work for this Hawaii student
Kūlanihākoʻi High School on Maui welcomed students to its state-of-the-art, multi-million...
After decades of planning, the state's newest high school is now officially open
Hurricane Dora at 5 p.m. Monday.
Dora maintains strength as Category 4 hurricane as it continues on track south of islands
Pacific Heights hunt captures two dozen feral pigs.
After a 2-week hunt, Pacific Heights’ feral pig population under control ... for now