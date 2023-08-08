First Alert Forecast: Gusty, damaging winds from Dora buffet the state, lighter winds due on Thursday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong and potentially damaging easterly winds along with very dry conditions will persist through Tuesday night as Hurricane Dora passes far to the south. A return of a more typical trade wind pattern is anticipated later in the week through the weekend. For the second half of the week, expect a more seasonable breezy trade wind pattern to return as the pressure gradient relaxes over the region and Dora continues westward and away from the area. More typical moisture levels will return to the state as well, with showers mainly focusing along windward and mauka areas, particularly during the overnight through morning hours each day.

Surf along east facing shores will peak on Tuesday due to a combination of very strong winds, large seas and a moderately sized, moderate period east-southeast swell generated from Dora. A High Surf Warning is in effect for all exposed east facing shores of the Big Island, Maui and Molokai. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for east facing shores of Oahu and Kauai starting this evening.

