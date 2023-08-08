Tributes
Firefighters extinguish 2-alarm blaze at Waialae-Kahala Post Office

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:39 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Fire Department says a 2-alarm fire at the Waialae-Kahala Post Office is now extinguished.

Officials say emergency crews rushed to the building around 3 p.m. on Monday and found black smoke coming from a “malfunctioning tar kettle” on the roof.

Officials say fire crews had the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

Authorities say no one was hurt.

