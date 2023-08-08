Firefighters extinguish 2-alarm blaze at Waialae-Kahala Post Office

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Fire Department says a 2-alarm fire at the Waialae-Kahala Post Office is now extinguished.

Officials say emergency crews rushed to the building around 3 p.m. on Monday and found black smoke coming from a “malfunctioning tar kettle” on the roof.

Officials say fire crews had the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

Authorities say no one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.