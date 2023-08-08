DOH investigating after viral video shows rats in Honolulu Safeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Department of Health is investigating after a viral video appeared to show rodents inside the casing that holds pastries over the weekend.

Some shoppers told HNN on Monday that seeing the video makes them rethink what they buy.

“No! Nope,” said one shopper who says he usually buys sweets from inside that area. “Especially if you don’t see evidence of rats, and then you buy the donuts, and then you eat it, and then you’re like what?”

The Department of Health says a food safety team visited the store on Monday but would not comment until their investigation is complete.

In the evening, the clear casing that holds the pastries was empty, and the donuts were in sealed in boxes for pick up, and an employee told us they set up traps.

“I think it should be a wake-up call to be vigilant,” said Ian Mateo with Pest Tech Hawaii.

Mateo says any store, business, or home can be targeted by rodents, even high-end grocery stores off-ground level like the Beretania location.

It’s a lesson many stores have learned the hard way.

Waianae’s Hui On restaurant was infested in 2015, and a Chinatown market was overrun with rats in 2009, leading to community meetings on cleaning up the neighborhood.

Kilauea Pest Company says rodent control makes up nearly a fifth of its business, and grocery stores are easy targets.

“Trucks are coming in. Those doors are open. Rodents are going to get in no matter what sort of exclusion or if it’s a new building, rats will get in,” said John Speed with the company.

Cheaper solutions are also gaining popularity, like electric rat traps sold at places like City Mill. On Monday, staff told HNN it was out of stock.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.