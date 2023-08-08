Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Dog bitten five times by copperhead while on trail with owners, rescuers say

The dog was reportedly unable to walk after being bitten by the snake and was being carried on its owners' shoulders. (SOURCE: WKYT)
By Alyssa Williams, Keaton Hall and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:46 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky worked to rescue a dog who had been bitten five times by a copperhead Sunday.

The Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team (WCSART) conducts rescues at the Red River Gorge. Around 1 p.m. Sunday, the team was called for the report of a dog in distress after the owners discovered she was unable to walk and had swelling on its back legs.

The team met up with the owners, who had been carrying the dog, named Sasha, on their backs for a mile before team members got there.

A vet tech with the group gave the dog Benadryl before she was taken to a veterinary hospital in Lexington.

At the hospital, vets discovered the dog was bitten five times on its legs by a copperhead.

In a Facebook post, WCSART wished Sasha a speedy recovery.

Copyright 2023 WKYT and WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds with gusts to 60 mph are forecast to buffet the state through Wednesday morning as...
Hawaii under high wind, red flag warnings as Hurricane Dora churns south of island chain
Critical crash on H1 Eastbound shuts down Aiea offramp
Man dies after being struck on H-1 Freeway shoulder lane while working on his vehicle
Hurricane Dora 5 a.m. Tuesday
Dora remains a powerful Cat 4 hurricane, packing winds of 130 mph south of state
There’s growing pushback among Hawaii’s elected leaders to an Alaska mayor’s plan to ship...
Alaska mayor’s plan to give homeless people tickets to warmer cities faces new pushback
Hawaii residents who rely on government assistance to feed their families are going to see a...
Despite rising prices, Hawaii residents poised to see cut in food stamp benefits this fall

Latest News

Parts of Maui and Hawaii Island are under evacuation orders as powerful, damaging winds from...
Dora’s powerful winds fuel brush fires, triggering evacuations and closures
FILE - The Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset on Oct. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott...
Supreme Court reinstates regulation of ghost guns, firearms without serial numbers
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference, July 24,...
Harris says new rule means ‘thousands of extra dollars’ for workers on federal construction projects
The Grand Canyon is seen while in flight from Air Force One, with President Joe Biden aboard,...
LIVE: Biden announces historic Grand Canyon monument designation during his Arizona visit