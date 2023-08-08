Tributes
Despite rising prices, Hawaii residents poised to see cut in food stamp benefits this fall

Hawaii residents who rely on government assistance to feed their families are going to see a...
Hawaii residents who rely on government assistance to feed their families are going to see a drop in benefits later this fall.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:22 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite rising prices for food, Hawaii residents who rely on government assistance to feed their families are going to see a drop in benefits later this fall.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is adjusting Hawaii’s Thrifty Food Plan funding, which means a cut in the Hawaii’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps.

The SNAP benefits program is a lifeline for over 156,000 residents across the state.

Starting Oct. 1, the cut for a household of one is going to $11 a month, while a family of four will see a monthly decrease of $35.

Community advocates say the slash will force families to make tough choices.

“They’re gonna have to decide if they can afford to pay their rent, pay for healthcare or if they’re gonna cut down on food and either eat unhealthy food or actually go hungry,” said Nicole Woo, director of research and economic policy for the Hawaii Children’s Action Network.

The state is in communication with Hawaii’s Washington, D.C. contingent on finding a solution.

The delegation, which includes U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono and U.S. Reps. Ed Case and Jill Tokuda, released a joint statement Monday calling the cut “disappointing.”

“We are working with Secretary Vilsack to minimize the impact on families who rely on SNAP benefits and to ensure that the data USDA uses to determine Hawaii’s food costs reflects the real prices local families pay for groceries across the state,” the statement said.

