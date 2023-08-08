Critical crash on H-1 Eastbound shuts down Aiea offramp

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One person is critically injured after a car crash in Aiea Monday evening, said Honolulu Police Department.

Officials say the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on the H1/Aiea Heights off-ramp, which is now closed while traffic investigators remain on the scene.

Sources say at least two vehicles are involved.

Officials say HFD has left the scene.

No word on the circumstances that lead to the crash.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.