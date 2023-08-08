Tributes
Attorneys unknowingly being used to smuggle drugs to Hawaii inmates

A state senator conducted a surprise inspection of the Halawa Correctional Facility on Monday after hearing guards’ reports of unsafe conditions.
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:39 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Legal mail is being used to send illegal drugs to Hawaii inmates, Hawaii News Now has learned.

It’s a common problem in many states, but not one that attorney Jonathan Burge thought he would be involved in. Burge said he doesn’t have any clients in the Halawa Correctional Facility so he was surprised when a large envelope arrived at his office that was originally destined for HCF.

It had his return address stamped in the top corner to look like it came from him.

it was marked “confidential” to give the appearance it was legal correspondence for a client.

But it was addressed to an inmate Burge does not know — who was not found to be in the prison. That’s why it was marked “return to sender.”

When Burge’s employee opened the package, it appeared to be a stack of papers. But hidden inside a cut-out piece of cardboard, was a bag of meth.

“I was surprised and I was upset that they’re using my name to get drugs in,” said Burge, who called the Honolulu Police Department.

“When I thought about it, well, how many times are they doing this?” said Burge.

He was especially concerned because the smugglers had a stamp made with his return address.

The state Department of Public Safety said this scheme is not new but takes various forms. Sometimes envelopes are dipped in narcotics so inmates can put it on their tongue.

Tommy Johnson, director of DPS, said it’s disturbing the scheme continues despite their many efforts to stop it. “We have no-contact visitation,” Johnson said, adding mail seems to be the most common way drugs are getting in. “It’s unfortunate sometimes staff are involved.”

There have been corrections staff arrested for smuggling and DPS has increased surprise sweeps in all the jails and prisons statewide.

The most recent was Monday morning when K9 units hit the Oahu Community Correctional Center, Module 18. No illegal drugs were found in this shakedown but lots of other contraband was, including batteries, unapproved clothes and foods.

In other recent raids, meth and cocaine were found.

Burge, a former HPD officer, said he was surprised at how much meth fit into the package.

“It was over an eighth of an ounce. And distribution of over an eighth of an ounce is the highest felony there is,” he said.

DPS is considering scanning mail so prisoners get a digital copy and not the originals.

Johnson said the smugglers are getting innovative “but we’re getting innovative as well. We’re learning as we go.”

