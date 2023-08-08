Tributes
3-year-old among 5 hospitalized after E. coli outbreak in Utah city

The girl's parents say hers is one of eight cases of E. coli over the last two weeks in the city of Lehi, Utah. (KSTU, BRIANNA ALLEN, CNN)
By KSTU Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:54 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEHI, Utah (KSTU) - A 3-year-old Utah girl is in the hospital with failing kidneys after testing positive for E. coli. Her parents say hers is one of eight cases in the area over the last two weeks.

The parents of 3-year-old Avery Allen say it’s been a roller coaster of a week. They felt something was off when their daughter was getting too tired starting July 30.

“I realized something was wrong the next day when we found blood in her stool,” said Avery’s mom, Brianna Allen.

Avery was hospitalized Wednesday, where she tested positive for E. coli. She’s on dialysis because her kidneys are failing, and she’s already had two blood transfusions.

Her parents say she’s one of eight cases over the last two weeks with close ties to the city of Lehi. The Utah County Health Department announced Friday that at least five people were hospitalized in relation to the outbreak.

Avery is her parents’ only child. They are used to her being smiley and a little frazzled.

“The wildest 3-year-old you will ever meet. She is so much fun,” Brianna Allen said.

“That’s kind of what we’re missing the most is just her being her happy, busy, normal self,” said Avery’s dad, Jacob Allen.

Doctors have told Avery’s parents that she is showing signs of improvement. She’s still weeks away from going home, but doctors expect she will not experience any long-term effects.

“As things develop, we just kind of tackle them as they do. So, it’s just a patience and waiting game,” Jacob Allen said.

Investigators are still trying to pinpoint the source of the E. coli outbreak but believe it’s somewhere in the water, more specifically people using irrigation water for drinking or playing.

“The wheels started kind of turning in my head. She goes to daycare. She’s played in sprinklers. She’s played in pools in Lehi,” Brianna Allen said.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the Allen family during this difficult time.

Copyright 2023 KSTU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

