Sistahhood Social returns to Manoa for the ladies that love the ‘Bows

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While the Rainbow Warriors football team and head coach Timmy Chang are in the throes of training camp, Timmy’s wife Sherry is gearing up to host the second annual Sistahhood Social.

The theme of season two is “Pretty in Pink”.

This is a unique experience for women to meet with the coaches and players — the event is set for August 19th.

Participants will get a swag bag. There will be food and drinks, plus a tour of the locker room, photo booths, on-field drills and both silent and live auctions.

All proceeds will go directly to feeding the team.

This was the brain child of Chang back before last season and she says she cant wait for this year’s event.

“I’m super excited.” Chang told Hawaii News Now. “We kind of got the first year under our belt so now we can kind of focus on like fun elements that we weren’t able to do last year, so I’m really excited and I think we’re on track to make just as much, if not more this year.

“So I’m really, really excited, but this year’s theme is pretty in pink.” Chang said. “We wanted to keep the base of it the same, but we wanted to definitely change up a little bit so that people weren’t coming to the same thing every year and they had something to look forward to.”

Registration closes on August 17th.

