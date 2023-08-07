Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Police K-9 paralyzed in line-of-duty crash

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, K-9 Dozer suffered a severe spinal injury...
According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, K-9 Dozer suffered a severe spinal injury after he was involved in a car crash Friday morning.(Grand Rapids Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:03 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Gray News) – A police dog in Michigan has a long road to recovery after he was injured in the line of duty.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, K-9 Dozer suffered a severe spinal injury after he was involved in a car crash Friday morning.

The injury is causing paralysis in his hind legs. Fortunately, his spinal cord is still intact, which makes it possible for Dozer to walk again.

Police said as of Monday morning, Dozer has shown some “slight movement” in his left back leg, which is promising.

“We don’t yet know if he will regain full function in his legs – only time will tell,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Dozer is expected to be released from the animal hospital this week and continue his recovery at home with his handler.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richianna DeGuzman’s road to recovery continues a month into rehab facility
Teen shot in the head continues road to recovery as community gathers to lend support
Sources say a 50 year-old man has died after he was run over by a vehicle in Wahiawa.
56-year-old pedestrian dies after being run over by car in Wahiawa
A satellite image of Hurricane Dora taken late Sunday night.
Hurricane Dora maintains Cat 4 strength as it tracks far southeast of the islands
HPD searching for pack of thieves after string of break-ins, robberies in Kakaako
HPD searching for pack of at least 8 thieves who ‘ransacked’ Kakaako businesses
Police continue search for 3rd suspect involved in kidnapping, robbery in Kahala
HPD: Suspects carjacked victim in Kahala at gunpoint, forced him into trunk

Latest News

Tou Thao speaks during his sentencing hearing in Hennepin County District Court on Monday, Aug....
Ex-Minneapolis officer appears unrepentant as he gets nearly 5 years in George Floyd killing
FILE —Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at...
Judge tosses Trump’s defamation suit against writer who won sexual abuse lawsuit against him
Fraud check washing on the rise again
Feds warn of ‘surge’ in check washing scam
Feds warn of ‘surge’ in check washing scam
Chicago police say an 8-year-old girl was shot and killed Saturday night.
8-year-old Chicago girl fatally shot by man upset with kids making noise, witnesses say