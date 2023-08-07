Tributes
Pacific Rim Cup Keiki Soccer Clinic returns to Central Oahu

(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:48 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Pacific Rim Cup keiki soccer clinic returned Saturday over at the Waipio Soccer Complex.

Hundreds of kids getting coaching from some of the world’s best on the pitch.

300 keiki to be exact, were split up into three aged sessions, going through drills coached by numerous Japanese National Team members, MLS players and even a World Cup Champion.

It was all an effort by the organization to reaffirm their commitment to bring professional soccer back to Hawaii, they last hosted a pro game at Aloha Stadium back in 2019.

However, for the coaches it was all fun and games.

“It’s always a great experience to be able to provide this for Hawaii soccer community.” Coach Kenji Treschuk told Hawaii News Now. “You know, I mean, I look at this now and I wish I had something like this growing up and like for our kids to get that experience, It’s like, it’s such a, it’s such a blessing for the community.”

No official word on the return of a pro game, but they will have more plans at a later date.

