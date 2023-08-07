Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Mother sues airline, says she was accused of trafficking biracial daughter

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. A spokesperson for Southwest said they had no comment on the pending litigation.. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:28 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Colorado woman is suing Southwest Airlines for racial discrimination, claiming she was accused of trafficking her own daughter.

Mary McCarthy, who is white, was traveling with her 10-year-old biracial daughter in October 2021.

She claims an employee reported her to police while in the air for suspected child trafficking.

The suit alleges that officers questioned her after landing in Denver.

She’s asking for unspecified damages for emotional distress, inconvenience and mental anguish.

A spokesperson for Southwest said they had no comment on the pending litigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richianna DeGuzman’s road to recovery continues a month into rehab facility
Teen shot in the head continues road to recovery as community gathers to lend support
Sources say a 50 year-old man has died after he was run over by a vehicle in Wahiawa.
50-year-old man dies after being run over by car in Wahiawa: sources
A satellite image of Hurricane Dora taken late Sunday night.
Hurricane Dora maintains Cat 4 strength far southeast of the islands
HPD searching for pack of thieves after string of break-ins, robberies in Kakaako
HPD searching for pack of at least 8 thieves who ‘ransacked’ Kakaako businesses
Police continue search for 3rd suspect involved in kidnapping, robbery in Kahala
HPD: Suspects carjacked victim in Kahala at gunpoint, forced him into trunk

Latest News

A pile of bags is seen as scouts prepare to leave the jamboree in South Korea early.
Tens of thousands of young scouts to evacuate world jamboree in South Korea as storm Khanun looms
Emergency officials say three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in...
3 killed when firefighting helicopters collide in Southern California, officials say
Box trailers are seen at Yellow Corp. trucking facility Monday, July 31, 2023 in Nashville,...
Trucking giant Yellow Corp. declares bankruptcy after years of financial struggles
There’s growing pushback among Hawaii’s elected leaders to an Alaska mayor’s plan to ship...
Green condemns Alaska mayor’s plan to give homeless people tickets to warmer cities