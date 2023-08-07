Tributes
Man possibly run over, killed by truck in parking lot, Hawaii Island police say

Hawaii Island police are asking for the community’s help after an 88-year-old Honaunau man was killed when he was apparently run over by a pick-up truck Sunday afternoon in Captain Cook.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAPTAIN COOK (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are asking for the community’s help after an 88-year-old Honaunau man was killed when he was apparently run over by a pick-up truck Sunday afternoon in Captain Cook.

The incident started at about 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a business, near the intersection of Mamalahoa Highway and Kiloa Road.

Police said the victim — identified as Theodor Lai, Sr. — got into an argument with a man driving a white pickup truck.

As the white pickup truck was driving away, investigators said Lai continued to yell at the male driver and was possibly holding on to the truck.

HPD said at some point, Lai was possibly run over by the unknown white pickup truck as it drove away in an unknown direction.

Lai was taken to the Kona Community Hospital where he later died. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Witnesses at the scene were unable to get a clear description of the male driver, authorities said.

The suspected vehicle is described as a white 1999-2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with a black tube-type bed rack and silver utility bed tool box.

Police are asking the public to check their video surveillance between 12:25 p.m. and 12:35 p.m. for any vehicles matching the description.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808)961-8300.

