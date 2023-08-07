Tributes
Straight As and a perfect score on the ACT? All in a day’s work for this Hawaii student

Malia Hill
By Jim Mendoza
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:59 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Malia Hill is entering her senior year at Waiakea High School, where she’s a scholar athlete and a straight A student.

“I’d like to think that I’m a pretty good student. I like to learn. I do enjoy learning and I like going to school,” she said.

To say she is busy is an understatement. She’s the class secretary, is enrolled in the Health Services Academy, runs track and cross country, and plays on the school’s soccer team.

She must have to use a planner to keep it all straight, right?

“No, but I do have a to-do list on my phone,” she jokes. “Over the summer I started an online planner, hub, to-do list. I like the Remind app on my phone, mostly.”

One thing Malia can put in bold print, then cross off and underline is the ACT Test. Colleges look at the scores on the standardized exam when reviewing admissions.

She aced it!

“I actually found out that I got a perfect score when I was checking on my phone. I went on the ACT website and it kinda just popped up,” she said.

The number that popped up was the magic 36, the highest score possible.

“So I saw it and I was like, ‘What the heck!’” she said. “After I realized that was my score, I was really shocked. I’m grateful I got that score and really happy with it.”

She should be. More than 1.3 million high school students across the U.S. took the ACT this year. Malia is in the one-quarter of one percent who got every answer correct.

“My mom freaked out. She was like, ‘What! Oh, my god! That’s amazing!’” she said.

To prepare for the test, the 17-year-old scoured YouTube for test tip videos, and searched through other sources. So on test day, she knew what to expect from questions that covered math, English, reading and science.

“For incoming juniors who should be taking the test this year, I’d say the most important thing is taking practice tests. That helped me the most because I got used to the test, I got used to the pacing and the timing,” she said.

When she gets to college, Malia plans to pursue a medical degree. She’s also interested in engineering.

The perfect score on the ACT shows that she’s ready for anything.

“I’m not sure now much it will help with schools being test-optional now days, but I’m hoping it will still do something for me,” she said.

It’s a good bet that it will.

