‘HNN Countdown to Kickoff’: Pearl City looks to claim vacant OIA Division II title

Pearl City Football
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There is less than one week from the start of the Hawaii high school football season and one of the top teams in the OIA Division II, pearl city, is looking to claim the title.

The reigning champs and rival Nanakuli moved up to D1. So the title is open and its anyone’s game, but the Chargers were no joke in 2022.

They notched a 7-3 record and was one game shy of the OIA title game. Returning this year will be Quarterback Trey Dacoscos who missed the post season due to injury.

They had a scrimmage on Saturday night with Waipahu, one final dress rehearsal before opening night.

“We’ve been working all off season, I think the team is coming along together, we’ve just been putting in work during the summer and we’re looking forward to a great season.” Pearl City quarterback Trey Dacoscos told Hawaii News Now.

“I think the injury just really made me work harder, It really motivated me to be better because I know my team needed me so with the rehab and everything, I just got my strength back, I think we’re very confident, we just need to stick as a team and merge and we’ll be good this season.”

The Chargers open the season on August 12th, a home game against Kauai.

