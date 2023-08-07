Tributes
'HNN Countdown to Kickoff': Farrington hopes to bring back old school Govs football

Farrington Football
Farrington Football(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:17 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Farrington Governors football team is looking to build off of a late season surge in 2022.

The Govs finished 5-6 last year, their first season in the Division I. Head coach Daniel Sanchez is looking to bring back some of Farrington’s old school style.

A punishing run game, coupled by a smothering defense.

“I think, you know, for us offensively is just getting back, you know, to our run game and getting back to what we do best.” Head coach Daniel Sanchez told Hawaii News Now. “I think defensively, you know, we got a lot of quick guys, I think we’re gonna fly around and, we’re gonna make some plays out there defensively, you know.”

It helps when you gain Saint Louis transfer and Wisconsin commit Anelu Lafaele.

“I just got to come in here and show everyone what I was supposed to do.” Lafaele said. “You know, I didn’t really get much out last year, I was coming here to win the State Championship with my dad and all the boys behind me.”

The linebacker amassed 15 tackles five for loss and 2 sacks last year with the Crusaders and is expected to make an immediate impact on the defense.

Farrington starts the year August 12th, on the road against Radford.

