First Alert Forecast: Strong trade winds and damaging gusts possible Monday and Tuesday

A dry airmass with strong winds will be moving over the state as strong high pressure builds to the north and major Hurricane Dora passes by well to the south. Winds are expected to increase significantly Monday, peak on Tuesday and gradually decline on Wednesday, with 25-45 mph winds with localized gusts near 60 mph possible.

A high wind watch will take effect Monday morning for most areas of the state, with winds over and downslope of terrain will easily exceed wind advisory thresholds. We have a First Alert as well for the potential for localized damaging wind gusts that could reach high wind warning levels. We’ll keep a close eye and monitor the forecasts for any changes.

The strong winds will be accompanied by a very dry airmass that will increase the chance for significant fire weather conditions. A fire weather watch will also be taking effect Monday morning for leeward areas of all islands, as the strong winds, warm temperatures and low humidity levels will cause any fires that spark in dry brush to spread quickly.

More normal breezy trade winds should return for the second half of the week, with a slow return of more typical windward and mauka showers, mainly during the overnight and morning hours.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

On the ocean, a gale warning has been issued for the usual windier coastal and channel waters of Maui County and the island of Hawaii, with a small craft advisory for remaining coastal waters.

In surf, wave heights will rise rapidly along east shores early Monday through Wednesday due to a combination of strong trades, high seas and swell energy generated by Dora. Surf for east shores of the islands of Maui and Hawaii island may get close to warning levels late Monday into Tuesday. Dora will also generate a short to medium period southeast swell which will cause surf to rise on south shores. A small long period south-southwest swell could boost south shore surf nearing advisory heights Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.