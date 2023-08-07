First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds from Hurricane Dora due today through Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds are forecast to become strong and gusty late Monday through midweek as Hurricane Dora passes far to the south. After a few windward showers continue overnight into Monday, very dry air arriving from the east will limit rainfall chances Monday through Wednesday. A return of a more typical trade wind pattern is anticipated Thursday through the weekend.

Surf along east facing shores will become rough through Wednesday due to a combination of very strong trades, large seas and a moderately sized, moderate period easterly swell generated from Dora. The largest surf is expected over the eastern end of the state. A short to medium period southeast swell will fill in on Tuesday from Dora as it passes by far to the south. A small, long period south-southwest swell from the South Pacific will arrive by Wednesday, south shore surf heights will approach advisory thresholds from Wednesday into Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.