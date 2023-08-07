Tributes
Driver pinned under logs in crash with lumber truck

Firefighters had to free one of the drivers who became trapped underneath the logs. (WJAR via CNN)
By WJAR Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:12 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) - Officials in Rhode Island are investigating after a logging truck crashed into three other vehicles, sending two people to the hospital.

Fire officials say four cars were involved in a crash around 2 p.m. Saturday in Portsmouth. The driver of a black Mercedes was pinned underneath huge logs from a lumber truck as it crashed into a telephone pole.

One vehicle involved in the crash was hit head-on by another vehicle, according to Portsmouth Assistant Fire Chief Howie Tighe.

Firefighters had to free the driver of the Mercedes from under the logs. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Another person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Three others declined treatment.

Officials say the driver of the Bill’s Sales truck is OK and remained on scene.

Dozens in the neighborhood were left without power after the crash. Tighe says this happened due to the telephone pole being struck and a transformer leaking.

Rhode Island State Police and Portsmouth Police are investigating what led up to the incident.

Copyright 2023 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

