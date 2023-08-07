Barbie fans rejoice: Show up in style with Hawaii Island’s Barbie Watching Tour

Tributes
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 3:45 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Barbie fans, listen up. Check out this limousine service on Hawaii Island that gives Barbie fans a ride to see the much-anticipated movie!

Created from the mind of Julia Hutton, aka the Chief Enjoyment Officer, PinkLimoKona is Hawaii Island’s premiere pink limousine service that offers a glamorous and unforgettable experience, perfect for transporting Barbie fans of all ages to the much-anticipated Barbie movie.

Hutton has always had an affinity for unique cars — beginning with a family connection to the iconic Oscar Mayer Weinermobile.

“I’ve always had a penchant for weird and unusual cars. And I’d keep wondering why. You know. And I think it all goes back to my childhood when my uncle was the chief engineer at Oscar Meyer. And they had the Wienermobile, and I was just fascinated by the Wienermobile; I couldn’t get enough of it.”

Believe it or not, this is Hutton’s second pink limo.

“This is not the first pink limo I’ve had,” said Hutton. “It was another pink limo. It was a Lincoln Town Car type. And I bought that for my then business which was called ‘Biker Babes and Beyond.’”

She made the decision to close up shop on the first pink limo business, and after years on the mainland, she ended up on Hawaii Island with the goal of a simple retirement amongst her family.

But she quickly realized retirement wasn’t for her.

“Then I got here, and I decided, ah, I just, retirement isn’t for me; I wanted something fun, something that I could use my skills and in what I had learned ... but I wanted something that was definitely fun. And when I saw this pink limo, I went, that’s it.”

In 2020 a second pink limo popped into her life at just the right time.

Shipped over from Vegas, a bright pink 2008 Chrysler 300 was available for sale in Hilo, and a pink lightbulb went off for Hutton — PinkLimoKona limo service was born.

Offering various services from airport pick up and drop off, to princess parties for keiki and Bachelorette parties, this limo, aptly called “PinkGo,” is available for all your fabulous transportation needs.

Safe to say, the car is a hit. “When we take it anywhere, it doesn’t matter where people are honking it, oh. Taking pictures, taking videos of it,” said Hutton.

As of the summer of 2023, Hutton added a brand new service to celebrate the new Barbie Movie — a Barbie Watching Tour.

“We’ve got whale-watching. We’ve got people-watching, we’ve got bird-watching here. We can have Barbie watching too. Little play on words, right?”

The Barbie Watching tour is for groups of 2-8 adults with a $800 flat rate for 4 hours and $165 per additional hour. The tour includes decorations, beverages, & Barbie-themed gift bags. Movie tickets & dinner (if applicable) are not included.

If you’re interested in booking a ride for you and your friends, you can find out more information on PinkLimoKona, here or by calling (808) 430-5935.

PinkLimoKona is also looking for drivers, so if you have a clean driving record and are fun (important detail), contact Hutton through her website.

