Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

2 firefighters, pilot killed after midair collision in Southern California, officials say

Emergency officials say three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in...
Emergency officials say three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in Southern California while fighting a blaze in Riverside County.(Source: KABC via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:44 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABAZON, Calif. (AP) - Three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in Southern California on Sunday while fighting a blaze in Riverside County, emergency officials said.

One of the helicopters landed safely. “Unfortunately, the second helicopter crashed and tragically all three members perished, which included one Cal Fire Division chief, one Cal Fire captain and one contract client pilot,” Cal Fire Southern Region Chief David Fulcher said during a news conference early Monday.

Fulcher did not identify the victims.

Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department resources were dispatched to a reported structure fire near the intersection of Broadway Street and South Ronda Avenue in the community of Cabazon, Fulcher said.

Shortly after the arrival of the first engine company, the fire was reported to have extended into the vegetation and a full wildland fire dispatch was initiated, which included fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft.

While battling the blaze, the two helicopters collided. The crash caused an additional 4-acre (1.6-hectare) fire, which was extinguished.

“Although this was a tragic event, we are also thankful today that it wasn’t worse,” Fulcher said. “The individuals in the first helicopter were able to able to land safely without incident and no one else was hurt.”

The helicopter pilot was performing work under contract with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, fire captain and spokesman Richard Cordova said Sunday evening.

The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben and Dolores Lum
Loved ones identify elderly couple killed in multiple-vehicle crash on H-1
HPD searching for pack of thieves after string of break-ins, robberies in Kakaako
HPD searching for pack of at least 8 thieves who ‘ransacked’ Kakaako businesses
Richianna DeGuzman’s road to recovery continues a month into rehab facility
Teen shot in the head continues road to recovery as community gathers to lend support
A satellite image of Hurricane Dora taken late Sunday night.
Hurricane Dora maintains Cat 4 strength far southeast of the islands
Police continue search for 3rd suspect involved in kidnapping, robbery in Kahala
HPD: Suspects carjacked victim in Kahala at gunpoint, forced him into trunk

Latest News

A pile of bags is seen as scouts prepare to leave the jamboree in South Korea early.
Tens of thousands of young scouts to evacuate world jamboree in South Korea as storm Khanun looms
Box trailers are seen at Yellow Corp. trucking facility Monday, July 31, 2023 in Nashville,...
Trucking giant Yellow Corp. declares bankruptcy after years of financial struggles
A satellite image of Hurricane Dora taken late Sunday night.
Hurricane Dora maintains Cat 4 strength far southeast of the islands
Head coach Daniel Sanchez is looking to bring back some of Farrington’s old school style.
‘HNN Countdown to Kickoff’: Farrington hopes to bring back old school Govs football