UH Alumni Makers’ Market returns, proceeds help student food insecurity

Joining Sunrise is Erin Minaya, owner of pet product company Ports + Paws, and Nick Sinclair, the owner of Bitter Root Brewery
By Rocio Trasancos
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 1:45 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Alumni of the University of Hawaii come together to present their businesses at the Alumni Makers Market this Wednesday at the Royal Hawaiian in Waikiki.

Celebrating entrepreneurs’ ideas and sharing a powerful network, Erin Minaya, owner of Ports + Paws, Chris Iwamura, CEO of Rainbow Drive-in, and Nick Sinclair, co-founder of Bitter Root Brewery, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to showcase their projects and connections to UH.

“I am super grateful; it set the foundation for my career and starting the business,” said Erin Minaya, owner of Ports + Paws.

“I am still a grad student, and we have several other grad students in this company as well. We all met during a fermentation chemistry class at UH,” said Nick Sinclair, co-founder of Bitter Root Brewery.

“It is important to highlight the alumni, we take pride in our state, we take pride in our schools here,” said Chris Iwamura, CEO, Rainbow Drive-in

The event is presented by the UH Office of Alumni Relations in partnership with UH Alumni Association.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to help address food insecurity at UH campuses.

Tickets include food and drinks and can be found here.

