Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Texas police officer, 2 others arrested for alleged solicitation of minor

A Texarkana Arkansas Police Department officer and two other men are accused of trying to solicit a minor for sex.
By KSLA Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:46 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department has arrested three people, including a police officer, after conducting a sting operation, KSLA reports.

Officers posted a fake advertisement on a website known to offer prostitution services and pretended to be an underage girl. They say the “girl” told every person she talked to that she was underage, however, three men still wanted to meet and offered payment for sex.

When the men showed up to meet the “girl,” officers answered the door. The suspects were arrested and booked into the Bi-State Jail.

Adarius Wills, 33, is charged with online solicitation of a minor and delivery of marijuana.

Telvin Wilson, 31, is charged with online solicitation of a minor.

James Willis, 37, is charged with online solicitation of a minor, delivery of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, evading arrest, abandoning/endangering a child with intent to return and possession of a controlled substance.

Wilson is an officer with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben and Dolores Lum
Loved ones identify elderly couple killed in multiple-vehicle crash on H-1
Times Beretania, Kaimuki, Aiea, Mililani and Kunia were also uncovered to have credit card...
Investigation underway after card skimmers found at several Hawaii grocery store locations
North Shore residents cut away fabric from deteriorating erosion mitigation structures.
North Shore residents roll up their sleeves to clean up deteriorating sand burritos from the beach
A man and a woman in their 80's are dead after four-vehicle crash on the H-1 Freeway.
State defends decision to continue roadwork after major crash snarled traffic for hours
Police continue search for 3rd suspect involved in kidnapping, robbery in Kahala
HPD: Suspects carjacked victim in Kahala at gunpoint, forced him into trunk

Latest News

Security video shows a bike thief stopping to pet and love on a golden retriever.
Suspected bicycle burglar stops to befriend golden retriever
Security video shows a bike thief stopping to pet and love on a golden retriever. (SOURCE: SAN...
Suspected bicycle burglar stops to befriend golden retriever
Richianna DeGuzman’s road to recovery continues a month into rehab facility
Richianna DeGuzman’s road to recovery continues one month at rehab facility
FILE - A child was killed in a shooting at a home in Lafayette, Louisiana on Saturday.
Child killed, 5 people injured in shooting at Louisiana home