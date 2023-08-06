Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Shooting kills 2 men and a woman and wounds 2 others in Washington, DC, police chief says

Weekend gun violence strikes multiple states leaving several dead as investigations are on-going. (WJLA, WHAM, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:06 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A shooting on a street in the nation’s capital left three people dead and two others hospitalized Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded to the sounds of gunshots around 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of Good Hope Road Southeast and found five victims who had been shot.

Two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene and two men were transported to area hospitals, Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department Acting Chief Pamela Smith said during a news conference at the scene.

The conditions of the hospitalized victims were not immediately known.

“This kind of gun violence is not acceptable in the District of Columbia. This is not a war zone. We want our residents to feel safe,” Smith said.

Smith asked for help from the public in collecting information about what she called a disturbing fatal shooting.

“We realize that there may be others who may have been injured tonight. We are asking you to come forward,” Smith said, adding that the community needs to be involved in stopping the city’s violence. “It can’t rest upon the metropolitan police department to determine what works and what doesn’t work.”

Washington experienced another mass shooting last month when nine people were wounded while celebrating Independence Day in a neighborhood about a 20-minute drive east of the White House.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben and Dolores Lum
Loved ones identify elderly couple killed in multiple-vehicle crash on H-1
North Shore residents cut away fabric from deteriorating erosion mitigation structures.
North Shore residents roll up their sleeves to clean up deteriorating sand burritos from the beach
Times Beretania, Kaimuki, Aiea, Mililani and Kunia were also uncovered to have credit card...
Investigation underway after card skimmers found at several Hawaii grocery store locations
HPD searching for pack of thieves after string of break-ins, robberies in Kakaako
HPD searching for pack of at least 8 thieves who ‘ransacked’ Kakaako businesses
Police continue search for 3rd suspect involved in kidnapping, robbery in Kahala
HPD: Suspects carjacked victim in Kahala at gunpoint, forced him into trunk

Latest News

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park / file image
NPS closes parts of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to prevent wildfires
Despite suffering a stroke and only having the use of one arm, James Kimo Akaka, aka “Uncle...
Paralyzed Oahu man defies odds by crossing Kaiwi channel for Molokai 2 Oahu paddle board champion
The month-old walrus calf arrived at the Alaska Sealife Center after he was spotted on Alaska’s...
CUTE: Baby walrus receives 24/7 cuddle care after rescue
Weekend gun violence strikes multiple states leaving several dead as investigations are on-going.
Deadly gun violence strikes multiple states