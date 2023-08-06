Richianna DeGuzman’s road to recovery continues one month at rehab facility

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A teen critically wounded in a Leeward Oahu shooting back in June continues to recover at a rehabilitation facility.

On Saturday, the west side community gathered for a free concert. They’re calling for an end to violence and to send aloha to her family.

The family of 17-year-old Richianna Deguzman was at Maili Beach Park, where the concert was being held, to thank the community for all their support and mark the progress the teen has been making since being shot in the head in on June 17.

Richianna has spent the last month at Islands Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation, but before that, she spent nearly three weeks in the Queen’s ICU undergoing multiple surgeries.

Her mother, Susan Mahiai, says she is still in a coma but says staff at the rehab facility tell her they are seeing “positive signs” that the teen could come out of her coma.

Richianna is also undergoing what her mother calls aggressive physical therapy.

Mahiai says another positive sign is a recent cat scan that she says shows her daughter’s brain is doing a lot of healing since the shooting.

“Today, she had a lot of emotional feelings. She cried. Tears dropped from her eye. She comes along,” said Mahiai.

As for the criminal investigation, there are still no arrests. Mahiai says right now, the family is fully focused on her recovery.

The road to recovery may be long, but the family says their faith has never been stronger.

“This has been a tragedy, but that’s alright. Today is victory. Today is victory, yeah. To see all of you guys here today. My cup is full.” said her Mahiai to concertgoers.

Richianna has spent the last 24 hours breathing independently without a ventilator.

Mahiai says if she goes 48 hours without it, they will remove it altogether.

