Paralyzed Oahu man defies odds by crossing Kaiwi channel for Molokai 2 Oahu paddle board championship

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite suffering a stroke and only having the use of one arm, James Kimo Akaka, aka “Uncle Kimo,” was determined to cross the Kaiwi channel or “Channel of Bones” at the 2023 Moloka’i 2 Oahu Paddleboard World Championship with a three-person team.

For Akaka, water is life, but in 2011 he suffered a stroke. Since then, his determination and willpower have led him to participate in massive feats such as the Honolulu Marathon, the Great Aloha Run, and the Moloka’i 2 Oahu Paddleboard.

Akaka competed in this year’s Molokai to Oahu Canoe Paddle Race Championship with a team of three.

While getting groceries, Kimo found his teammates Calvin Morse and Francesco Zanetti.

“I was motivated to do this because it’s a huge challenge for an individual, as a team,” said teammate Calvin Morse.

Francesco Zanetti says that Akaka is an excellent teacher for the team, “I don’t know anyone else that has more knowledge than him about the channel, about the race, about the whole environment, the paddleboarding world.”

From strangers to a team, an unexpected friendship and bond over sharing a love for the ocean came about.

Akaka communicates through text or writing and has remarkably adapted by using tools like a water raft to allow him to still participate in races.

Akaka’s motivation, mindset, support, and aloha from other people, usually strangers, keep him going.

For him, this race was the “fire under him” to continue.

The team accomplished their goal of paddling the Kaiwi channel in 8-hours.

Tears and sweat were all worth it to see Kimo’s excitement of achieving his goal.

For Akaka, water is the best kind of therapy. Being part of the community and having a common goal takes his mind off his daily struggles and makes him feel like he is a part of something bigger.

