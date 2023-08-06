NPS closes parts of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to prevent wildfires

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Park Service is closing parts of the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to prevent wildfires.

Park officials said that due to dry conditions and low humidity in the area, Mauna Loa Road and Hilina Pali Road will be closed to all vehicles starting Sunday at 5 p.m.

Pedestrians and bicyclists are still allowed, according to park officials.

However, campfires are not allowed.

