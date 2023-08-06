Tributes
NPS closes parts of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to prevent wildfires

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park / file image
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:47 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Park Service is closing parts of the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to prevent wildfires.

Park officials said that due to dry conditions and low humidity in the area, Mauna Loa Road and Hilina Pali Road will be closed to all vehicles starting Sunday at 5 p.m.

Pedestrians and bicyclists are still allowed, according to park officials.

However, campfires are not allowed.

Check out NPS on social media for updates.

