Musubi lovers rejoice! National SPAM Musubi day is almost here

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Did you know August 8th is National SPAM Musubi Day?

Eddie Flores, L&L Hawaii Chairman & Co-founder Jill Fukumoto, L&L Hawaii Customer Experience Manager and a giant mascot musubi, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to celebrate the iconic local comfort food.

L&L Barbecue established this celebration in 2021, and now they continue expanding. The popularity of the local cuisine menu item has been rising in the mainland.

Stores just opened in South Carolina in Charleson and will be opening in Annandale in Washington DC, Boulder, Colorado, Austin, Texas and here in Waikaloa. More locations are coming in October and the rest of the year.

“Two months ago, we were in Washington D.C. to present a food show to all the senators and representatives. Senator Chuck Schumer came in and ate one small SPAM Musubi, and he continued to eat four more; can you believe that?” said Flores.

Some may wonder how SPAM musubi became so popular in the islands.

The invention is often attributed to Barbara Funamura, Hawaii-born nutritionist and entrepreneur. She started selling the famous snack in a now-closed restaurant on Kauai.

Visitors can get a free SPAM musubi at participating L&L locations nationwide by downloading the L&L app.

