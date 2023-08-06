Man, 50, in critical condition after being run over by car in Wahiawa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is in critical condition after he was run over by a car Sunday in Wahiawa, said EMS officials.

EMS officials say the incident happened around 174 Wilikina Drive around noon.

EMS officials say crews rendered quick and life-saving trauma care to a man, 50, in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle.

While en route to the hospital, EMS crews rendered advanced airway management to the patient, said EMS officials.

This story will be updated.

