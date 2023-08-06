Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Man, 50, in critical condition after being run over by car in Wahiawa

Man in critical condition after being run over by car in Wahiawa
Man in critical condition after being run over by car in Wahiawa(No courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:54 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is in critical condition after he was run over by a car Sunday in Wahiawa, said EMS officials.

EMS officials say the incident happened around 174 Wilikina Drive around noon.

EMS officials say crews rendered quick and life-saving trauma care to a man, 50, in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle.

While en route to the hospital, EMS crews rendered advanced airway management to the patient, said EMS officials.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben and Dolores Lum
Loved ones identify elderly couple killed in multiple-vehicle crash on H-1
North Shore residents cut away fabric from deteriorating erosion mitigation structures.
North Shore residents roll up their sleeves to clean up deteriorating sand burritos from the beach
Times Beretania, Kaimuki, Aiea, Mililani and Kunia were also uncovered to have credit card...
Investigation underway after card skimmers found at several Hawaii grocery store locations
HPD searching for pack of thieves after string of break-ins, robberies in Kakaako
HPD searching for pack of at least 8 thieves who ‘ransacked’ Kakaako businesses
Police continue search for 3rd suspect involved in kidnapping, robbery in Kahala
HPD: Suspects carjacked victim in Kahala at gunpoint, forced him into trunk

Latest News

(Image: HawaiI News Now/file)
BWS crews repair water main break in Waianae
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park / file image
NPS closes parts of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to prevent wildfires
Despite suffering a stroke and only having the use of one arm, James Kimo Akaka, aka “Uncle...
Paralyzed Oahu man defies odds by crossing Kaiwi channel for Molokai 2 Oahu paddle board champion
Paralyzed Oahu man defies odds by crossing Kaiwi channel for Molokai 2 Oahu paddle board champion
Paralyzed Oahu man defies odds by crossing Kaiwi channel for Molokai 2 Oahu paddle board championship