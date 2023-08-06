A new lifeguard tower for Electric Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new lifeguard tower opened at Kahe Point Beach Park, also known as Electric Beach, on Thursday.

The new tower is the first new Ocean Safety lifeguard beach location in 11 years.

Tower 40, which cost $125,000, will be staffed every day from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Ocean Safety plans to replace four older towers across Oahu and introduce six more next year.

