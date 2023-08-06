Tributes
FIRST ALERT: High wind, fire watches issued ahead of dry, gusty weather

File photo of a brush fire Aug. 3 in Waipio. Leeward areas will have a higher threat of fire weather conditions this week.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:27 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service has issued severe weather alerts due to a threat of damaging winds and conditions that will allow brush fires to spread rapidly.

A high wind watch will be in effect for portions of the islands of Maui, Lanai, Kahoolawe and Hawaii, and a fire weather watch will be posted for leeward areas of all islands from Monday morning through late Tuesday night.

A gale watch has also been issued for coastal and channel waters around Maui County and the island of Hawaii during the same time period.

Strong high pressure to the north and Hurricane Dora passing well to the south will result in very strong and gusty easterly winds. There will also be a low inversion level that will also help strengthen the winds, especially over and downslope leeward areas.

Sustained winds of 25 to 45 miles per hour will be possible, along with gusts near 65 miles per hour. Winds will be even stronger for the summit areas of Haleakala, Mauna Kea and Mauna, where easterly winds of 45 to 55 miles per hour are expected, with gusts exceeding 66 miles per hour.

At the same time, the winds will coincide with dry conditions and low humidity levels around 45 to 45% during the afternoons and evenings. This will cause any brush fires that develop to spread rapidly in dry leeward areas. Outdoor burning is being discouraged.

For the gale watch, forecasters are predicting east winds of 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 50 knots, along with seas of 12 to 15 feet.

