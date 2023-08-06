Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: A few more showers on the trades, with gusty winds on the horizon

First Alerts are up for gusty trade winds as Hurricane Dora passes south of the islands.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:48 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Expect moderate trade winds with a few more showers for windward and mauka areas for Sunday, ahead of some significant changes in the winds for Monday through Wednesday.

We have a First Alert for potentially damaging winds Tuesday into Wednesday as strong high pressure to the north and Hurricane Dora passing well to the south will combine to tighten the pressure gradient over the islands. Winds over and downwind of terrain will likely exceed wind advisory thresholds, and there could be damaging gusts that would prompt a high wind warning. Trade winds will gradually decline Wednesday.

The strong winds will also coincide with a very dry airmass moving over the islands, which will make critical fire weather conditions possible as soon as late Monday, but Tuesday has the highest potential for dangerous fire conditions with low humidity, strong winds and high temperatures. A fire weather watch is expected to be posted later in the weekend.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

In surf, small waves will continue for east facing shores and then rise rapidly as Dora passes to the south. High surf warnings could be issued, especially for east shores of the islands of Hawaii and Maui, but rough surf will be possible for all islands. South shores will have small background swells but Dora could also bring a rise in wave heights starting late Monday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alerts are up for gusty trade winds as Hurricane Dora passes south of the islands.
Pleasant trade wind weather ahead of windy conditions

Most Read

Ben and Dolores Lum
Loved ones identify elderly couple killed in multiple-vehicle crash on H-1
A Maui family is mourning the loss of a 59-year-old bicyclist who was fatally struck by a...
Maui family ‘ripped apart’ after beloved cyclist killed in crash
The state has ordered Paalaa Kai Bakery to close after finding several food violations.
State orders popular bakery in Waialua to shut down due to food safety violations
If the jury convicts Dandurand of murder, she would face a life sentence with a chance of parole.
Jurors decide woman convicted in grisly 2017 murder should face life in prison with possibility of parole
Times Beretania, Kaimuki, Aiea, Mililani and Kunia were also uncovered to have credit card...
Investigation underway after card skimmers found at several Hawaii grocery store locations

Latest News

First Alerts are up for gusty trade winds as Hurricane Dora passes south of the islands.
Pleasant trade wind weather ahead of windy conditions
Moderate trade winds are expected for the weekend, but will ramp up Monday and Tuesday.
Trade wind conditions with a few more showers ahead of some very windy days
Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
Pleasant trade wind pattern holds for last week of Summer break plus plenty of events this week for fun under the sun
First Alert Forecast: Best Weather on the Planet expected through Sunday, gusty winds due on...
First Alert Forecast: Best Weather on the Planet expected through Sunday, gusty winds expected on Monday