First Alert Forecast: A few more showers on the trades, with gusty winds on the horizon

Expect moderate trade winds with a few more showers for windward and mauka areas for Sunday, ahead of some significant changes in the winds for Monday through Wednesday.

We have a First Alert for potentially damaging winds Tuesday into Wednesday as strong high pressure to the north and Hurricane Dora passing well to the south will combine to tighten the pressure gradient over the islands. Winds over and downwind of terrain will likely exceed wind advisory thresholds, and there could be damaging gusts that would prompt a high wind warning. Trade winds will gradually decline Wednesday.

The strong winds will also coincide with a very dry airmass moving over the islands, which will make critical fire weather conditions possible as soon as late Monday, but Tuesday has the highest potential for dangerous fire conditions with low humidity, strong winds and high temperatures. A fire weather watch is expected to be posted later in the weekend.

In surf, small waves will continue for east facing shores and then rise rapidly as Dora passes to the south. High surf warnings could be issued, especially for east shores of the islands of Hawaii and Maui, but rough surf will be possible for all islands. South shores will have small background swells but Dora could also bring a rise in wave heights starting late Monday.

