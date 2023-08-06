Firefighters contain early morning brush fire near Wahiawa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Fire Department crews doused a brush fire in the Helemano area, just north of Wahiawa early Sunday morning, said Honolulu Fire Department.

Fire officials say crews were called to the scene near Kamehameha Highway and Pa’a La’a Uka Pupu-kea Road just after 1 a.m.

Officials say the highway was closed down in both directions because of the fire.

Fire officials say crews were able to get control of the fire, and leave the scene just after 4 a.m.

Officials say all roads have been reopened, and no homes or property were threatened.

This is close to the area where a brush fire broke out on Wednesday when about 225 acres were burned.

