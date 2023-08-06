Crews repond to brush fire in Waianae

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Fire Department crews are working to contain a brush fire in Waianae Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the incident occurred at 85-295 Ala Hema St. around 1 p.m.

HPD tells Hawaii News Now that the fire is contained and that HPD is leaving the scene.

No property damage or injuries have been reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.