BWS crews repair water main break in Waianae

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Board of Water Supply crews are working on completing repairs to a water main break in Waianae; officials said Sunday morning.

Officials said the break was located on Farrington Highway, fronting Waianae High School.

At this time, 20 customers are without water service. This includes the high school, middle school, and Waianae Boat Harbor, said BWS officials.

Officials say since the leak occurred in the median strip of the highway, the following traffic modifications are in place:

The left town-bound and Makaha-bound lanes are closed.

Only the right lane in both directions is currently open.

Traffic cannot turn left from Farrington Hwy. to Ala Kau St.

Officials say motorists are advised to expect delays.

The following water sources have been made available for impacted residents. Please bring your own containers to fill:

Waianae Neighborhood Community Center (located at 85-670 Farrington Hwy).

Kamaile Academy (located at 85-180 Ala Akau St.)

BWS officials say customers may also request a roving water wagon.

Please call the BWS 24/7 trouble line at 748-5000 and press “1″ at the prompt.

