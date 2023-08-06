Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

BWS crews repair water main break in Waianae

(Image: HawaiI News Now/file)
(Image: HawaiI News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:29 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Board of Water Supply crews are working on completing repairs to a water main break in Waianae; officials said Sunday morning.

Officials said the break was located on Farrington Highway, fronting Waianae High School.

At this time, 20 customers are without water service. This includes the high school, middle school, and Waianae Boat Harbor, said BWS officials.

Officials say since the leak occurred in the median strip of the highway, the following traffic modifications are in place:

  • The left town-bound and Makaha-bound lanes are closed.
  • Only the right lane in both directions is currently open.
  • Traffic cannot turn left from Farrington Hwy. to Ala Kau St.

Officials say motorists are advised to expect delays.

The following water sources have been made available for impacted residents. Please bring your own containers to fill:

  • Waianae Neighborhood Community Center (located at 85-670 Farrington Hwy).
  • Kamaile Academy (located at 85-180 Ala Akau St.)

BWS officials say customers may also request a roving water wagon.

Please call the BWS 24/7 trouble line at 748-5000 and press “1″ at the prompt.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben and Dolores Lum
Loved ones identify elderly couple killed in multiple-vehicle crash on H-1
North Shore residents cut away fabric from deteriorating erosion mitigation structures.
North Shore residents roll up their sleeves to clean up deteriorating sand burritos from the beach
Times Beretania, Kaimuki, Aiea, Mililani and Kunia were also uncovered to have credit card...
Investigation underway after card skimmers found at several Hawaii grocery store locations
HPD searching for pack of thieves after string of break-ins, robberies in Kakaako
HPD searching for pack of at least 8 thieves who ‘ransacked’ Kakaako businesses
Police continue search for 3rd suspect involved in kidnapping, robbery in Kahala
HPD: Suspects carjacked victim in Kahala at gunpoint, forced him into trunk

Latest News

Man in critical condition after being run over by car in Wahiawa
Man, 50, in critical condition after being run over by car in Wahiawa
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park / file image
NPS closes parts of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to prevent wildfires
Despite suffering a stroke and only having the use of one arm, James Kimo Akaka, aka “Uncle...
Paralyzed Oahu man defies odds by crossing Kaiwi channel for Molokai 2 Oahu paddle board champion
Paralyzed Oahu man defies odds by crossing Kaiwi channel for Molokai 2 Oahu paddle board champion
Paralyzed Oahu man defies odds by crossing Kaiwi channel for Molokai 2 Oahu paddle board championship