4-month-old starved to death, autopsy shows; parents face murder charges

By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:03 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A Louisiana couple could face life in prison after their 4-month-old daughter was found dead inside their trailer. An autopsy revealed starvation, severe neglect and child abuse were contributing factors in her death.

Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, were taken into custody Tuesday and face charges of second-degree murder, neglect and child abuse, according to Sheriff Mike Tregre.

Tregre told WVUE the 4-month-old girl’s death was caused by “a combination of drug abuse, very poor parenting [and] neglect to the highest level.”

Deputies responded to a call of an infant not breathing around 9 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, first responders discovered the lifeless body of the victim in her bed. She showed no signs of life, and the coroner’s office pronounced her dead at the scene.

Detectives say the living conditions in the home were deplorable.

The couple’s 1-year-old son also showed signs of neglect and abuse, according to the sheriff. He was taken into state custody.

“I’ve seen wild animals take better care of their babies,” Tregre said.

Taylor and Lafountain were arrested and booked with child desertion and cruelty to juveniles with force/violence for the alleged mistreatment of their 1-year-old son.

An autopsy of the 4-month-old was conducted Wednesday and showed she had suffered from starvation, malnutrition, dehydration, severe neglect and child abuse, all of which the coroner’s office said contributed to her death.

“Just to see a child deteriorate that way, it’s hard,” Tregre said.

In addition to the initial charges, Taylor and Lafountain were booked for second-degree murder.

Tregre said the couple “appeared unremorseful” during questioning. He said both suspects admitted to treating their children poorly.

A judge set the couple’s bonds at $600,000. They must put up the full amount of money in order to get out of jail.

