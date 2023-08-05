Tributes
Walking with Heart: Record-setting event raises more than $1 million for cardiovascular health

The American Heart Association's Hawaii Division is hosting its annual Heart Walk
By Annalisa Burgos and Rocio Trasancos
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:19 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The American Heart Association Hawaii Division hosted its annual Hawaii Heart Walk on Oahu and Kauai, raising more than $1 million -- a new record -- to fund cardiovascular research and education and health advocacy.

More than 4,000 participants took part in today’s event at Kapiolani Park on Oahu. One route took walkers around Diamond Head for 4.5 miles, while a survivor’s route went 1 mile around Kapiolani Park.

On Kauai island, a sister event took place at Puakea Golf Course.

“Too many of us, our families, and friends have been affected by heart disease, stroke, and high blood pressure,” said Scott Seu, CEO and president of Hawaiian Electric Industries and this year’s walk chair.

“The Heart Walk event allows our entire community to take action to help those who have been impacted by these diseases, and in the long run prevent others from being affected… We’re excited to offer today’s participants a fun experience to refocus on living healthy lifestyles and to support the American Heart Association’s vital work in our local communities,” he added.

The event included health awareness activities, such as free blood pressure, glucose, and cholesterol screenings provided by Hawaii Pacific Health. Stroke awareness education, and “hands only” CPR demonstrations were also available.

Keiki also enjoyed a fun tent of activities with health-focused games and educational activities.

For more information or to donate, visit www.HIHeartWalk.org.

