Trade wind conditions with a few more showers ahead of some very windy days

Moderate trade winds are expected for the weekend, but will ramp up Monday and Tuesday.
Moderate trade winds are expected for the weekend, but will ramp up Monday and Tuesday.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:56 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Trade winds will continue through the weekend, with a few more showers possible, thanks to an upper level disturbance moving near the state. Those showers should still favor the usual windward and mauka areas, and may be more frequent near Kauai and Oahu. The disturbance should move away late Sunday.

We have a First Alert in the forecast for Monday through Wednesday. A strong high building to the north will combine with Hurricane Dora passing well to the south to bring strong and gusty winds to the state. Winds will exceed wind advisory thresholds (sustained winds of 31 to 39 mph with gusts near 50 mph) with some localized damaging wind gusts at high wind warning levels (sustained winds 40+ mph or gusts near 60 mph).

The highest chance for damaging winds will be downslope of terrain, through mountain passes and leeward valleys. If you live in these areas, start preparing for the chance of very strong winds Monday and Tuesday. The winds should start tapering off Wednesday.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
We also have a First Alert in the surf, thanks to Hurricane Dora. Surf on east facing shores will be small through the weekend, but then become large and rough due to the stronger trades. Largest waves will be for the eastern islands, where a high surf warning will be possible. Surf on south shores will also rise briefly Tuesday into early Wednesday as Dora passes to the south.

Finally, a First Alert for fire weather conditions early next week, especially Tuesday, as stronger winds, dry conditions and low humidity will combine to increase the threat for brush fires to spread, especially with many areas in drought conditions.

