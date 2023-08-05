There are two ways to write Olelo Hawaii. The debate: Is only one correct?

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In July, a new law went into effect that requires official state documents using Hawaiian language words and names to be spelled “consistently.”

The measure is part of a larger linguistic conversation about how to properly incorporate and revitalize the Hawaiian language in the public sphere — with or without the okina and kahako.

Some argue legislating spelling doesn’t go far enough in honoring and recognizing the Hawaiian language and its speakers. Others, meanwhile, are pushing for the okina and kahako linguistic marks to become the standard for official Hawaiian spelling as a matter or respect.

Linguistic marks in Hawaii:

The okina is often referred to as a glottal stop and designated with a single quote mark.

The kahako lengthens the stressed vowel — and can change the meaning of a word.

‘This is superficial’

Over the past few years, Hawaii has considered several measures related to the display of kahako and okina on street and highway signs, state documents, and on the Hawaii license plate.

The state Department of Transportation, for example, announced last year that all new and replacement highway signs would include okina and kahako in spellings. The first signs to be addressed included Aiea, Waianae, Ewa, Kaneohe, Wahiawa, and Halawa.

“Using kahako and okina in Hawaiian words and place names on our signs is a small action to support, promote, and revitalize Olelo Hawaii,” said Ed Sniffen, now the agency’s director.

The DOT also announced a plan to add the marks to Leeward Oahu street signs.

Meanwhile in May, a bill supported by the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to add the okina to Hawaii in the state’s license plate died. OHA argued the change would boost the Hawaiian language.

But the Honolulu Police Department submitted testimony in opposition, claiming that the change would affect the readability of license plates.

While these measures are touted as language-revitalizing efforts, some remain skeptical.

“I see that there is ambivalence among legislators towards the Hawaiian language,” Native Hawaiian linguist and translator Keao NeSmith said. “This is just very superficial. I’m past that.

“I’m part of the community that is vying for care given to our native speaker community who have been largely ignored by even the new speaker community who far outnumber them.”

An endangered language

In Olelo Hawaii, there is only one true diacritic — or mark that signals a certain pronunciation — and that’s the kahako. It’s displayed as a line over a letter and dictates the length of a vowel sound.

The okina is often confused as a diacritic, but is actually a consonant in the Hawaiian alphabet.

Both serve as pronunciation guides used by second language learners, experts say.

“Diacritics — sometimes they’re called linguistic markings — have a really important function. And it’s to make the language easier for people who don’t speak it, to pronounce it,” said William O’Grady, professor of linguistics at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

Without them, learning Hawaiian later in life would be extremely difficult, O’Grady said.

The okina and kahako have been added to some street signs. (City and County of Honolulu)

The kahako and okina were standardized in 1957 in the Pukui & Elbert Hawaiian-English dictionary, according to linguist and Hawaiian translator Keao NeSmith.

This was long after a Hawaiian alphabet without them had been established.

After Olelo Hawaii was banned in schools in 1896, the language diminished severely until a concerted revitalization effort in the 1970s.

“As many as 3,000 people are fluent, most of them not native speakers. Most of them became fluent by learning Hawaiian in immersion programs or other school settings,” O’Grady said.

But while these programs are largely successful in increasing the prominence of the Hawaiian language, it’s still classified by UNESCO as a severely endangered language.

‘Give it the same respect’

Some see increasing visibility of Hawaiian language special characters in the public square as a way to support and respect Hawaiian as an official language of the state.

“It just further educates and makes us more literate in terms of our language, and it is an official language of our state,” said Kalani Akana, one of the founders of Anahulu Olelo Hawaii, an association of Hawaiian language teachers and students and kumu hula.

“If it’s an official language, give it the same respect and status that other languages have.”

That includes spelling Hawaiian words correctly, Akana said.

The Hawaii license plate does not have an okina. (Hawaii News Now)

In some cases, like on the Hawaii license plate, omitting a special character is actually omitting an entire letter — not just a particular emphasis. “How many people would we tolerate misspelling Washington?” Akana asked. “If you don’t have a letter in a word, what does that mean?”

He added: “If you intentionally skip out, leave out a letter that’s going to be a problem.”

Akana said displaying marks would also improve literacy and correct pronunciation.

“We value literacy,” Akana said. “Kamehameha III was the one who said ‘he aupuni palapala kou’ ... meaning that he wanted his population to be literate.”

By the end of the 19th century, Hawaii had a nearly universal literacy rate.

For Akana, displaying correct linguistic marks is a way of honoring that accomplishment. “This is a nation of letters. And so that’s why I think those kinds of things are important,” Akana said.

But for native Olelo Hawaii speakers who acquired the language at home, including linguist Keao NeSmith, the marks are often unfamiliar. Because native speakers already know how to pronounce the words, some consider the okina and kahako to be unnecessary.

“It frustrates them,” NeSmith said.

Many native speakers, NeSmith wrote in a linguistics review, see the marks as implying that their spelling preferences — without the marks — are wrong.

In the review, NeSmith said that Niihau families have testified against policies that would require the state to use linguistic markings as a blanket measure.

“Members of the Ni’ihau community testified against these bills, stating that such legislation would be detrimental to the community as its members have never used the macron and glottal marks and do not wish to be coerced by legislation into accepting them,” NeSmith writes.

NeSmith said he is ambivalent as to whether or not the state should add the okina or kahako to signs and documents. But his allegiance lies in the interests of native speakers.

“I’ve been privy to conversations among native speakers, where they kind of lambast the okina and kahako all over the page,” NeSmith said. “And that’s a very different point of view to my colleagues in the academic circles, who insist they must be there.”

While he said he sees adding marks in the public sphere as an attempt to walk back on the historical repression of the language for the benefit of second-language learners, he also said he feels strongly about protecting the interests of native speakers.

“Hawaiian culture is you follow the tradition of our ancestors, you follow the tradition of your parents, your grandparents, that means follow the native speakers,” NeSmith said.

NeSmith testified in support of House Bill 1128, which would have required every effort to accommodate native Olelo Hawaii speakers among other native-speaker-focused initiatives.

It did not pass.

The legislation that took effect in July references two systems of spelling, prioritizing consistentcy over claiming that either system is correct.

“It must be remembered that there is more than one Hawaiian language today and that our native speakers who have never lost the language need to be held at a very high standard,” NeSmith said.

