State orders popular Waialua bakery to shut down due to food safety violations

The state has ordered Paalaa Kai Bakery to close after finding several food violations.(Hawaii Department of Health)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:59 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health has ordered a popular Waialua bakery to shut down for several food safety violations.

The DOH issued Paalaa Kai Bakery a red “closed” placard on Thursday after an inspection revealed “critical violations,” including the following:

  • A hand washing sink that was not easily accessible and was used for purposes other than hand washing
  • Failure to monitor rapid cooling of potentially hazardous food
  • Improper disposal of wastewater
  • Not labeling certain foods with a seven-day discard date

Paalaa Kai Bakery, operated by Haleiwa Supermarket, must remain closed until all violations are resolved.

This is the bakery’s second red placard since the state launched the inspection program in 2014.

