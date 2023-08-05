State orders popular Waialua bakery to shut down due to food safety violations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health has ordered a popular Waialua bakery to shut down for several food safety violations.

The DOH issued Paalaa Kai Bakery a red “closed” placard on Thursday after an inspection revealed “critical violations,” including the following:

A hand washing sink that was not easily accessible and was used for purposes other than hand washing

Failure to monitor rapid cooling of potentially hazardous food

Improper disposal of wastewater

Not labeling certain foods with a seven-day discard date

Paalaa Kai Bakery, operated by Haleiwa Supermarket, must remain closed until all violations are resolved.

This is the bakery’s second red placard since the state launched the inspection program in 2014.

