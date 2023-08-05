State defends decision to continue roadwork after major crash snarled traffic for hours

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state continued with scheduled road work Thursday after a double-fatal crash on the H-1 Freeway, potentially contributing to the hours-long gridlock.

Some drivers say they were sitting in traffic on the H-1 for more than three hours because of the crash. Even when the crash was cleared, they say, heavy traffic continued because of road work.

The multi-vehicle crash caused a backup that stretched into Kunia and Ewa for hours on Thursday.

All eastbound lanes were reopened around 7:10 p.m.

But down the road in town, drivers reported cones on two lanes of the H-1 eastbound at around 6:30pm while traffic was still at a standstill in Aiea. Some say the nightly road work that starts at 8 p.m. should have been postponed to allow for the bottleneck traffic to be fully alleviated.

“I think the time factor ... should be taken into consideration,” said driver Charles Ansah.

On Friday, the state Transportation Department responded to questions about roadwork, saying there is a system in place to decide whether road work continues after an accident.

“They always look at the traffic to see if that closure will be significantly impacting the travel way,” said DOT Director Ed Sniffen.

“In this case, they did see it was heavier than normal but traffic was still moving.”

The DOT added the evening roadwork is behind schedule and the contractor believed that the lane closures would not have a significant impact on traffic by that time.

